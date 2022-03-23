By Gabriel Dike

The outgoing Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Eddy Megwa, on Wednesday tasked corps members to be ready to pay the supreme sacrifice for their father’s land.



Megwa stated this at the sworn-in ceremony of 2,051 corps members deployed to Lagos State for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ stream 2, who took oath, administered by the representative of Chief Justice of Lagos State, Justice Yakub Oshoala at the NYSC orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja.

The coordinator told the corps members that having taken the oath, they should be serious and must make themselves available to serve their father’s land and even pay the supreme sacrifice.

He recalled that previous corps members deployed to the state served the country well and that now it is their turn to make their contributions including paying the supreme sacrifice.

Said he: “We expect excellent conduct in camp for the next three weeks of the orientation. Also, during your primary assignment, we expect you to conduct yourselves well and remain above board.”

Giving a breakdown of the 2,051 corps members posted to the state, Megwa said 1,433 are female while 618 are male, adding at 48 the scheme is growing higher.

Megwa congratulated the corps members for completing their tertiary education, noting “we have watched you since your arrival and we can see that you are ready to learn.’’

According to him, the 2,051 corps members would be exposed to several activities in the camp meant to prepare them for the primary assignment.

He warned the corps members to shun cultism, bribery and corruption as any one found wanting would be dealt with in line with rules and regulations of NYSC.

The coordinator advised the corps members to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, stating, “with over 2,000 corps members in camp, we have not recorded any COVID-19. I declare the Lagos NYSC camp COVID-19 free.’’

Megwa also commended the management of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for ensuring that the NYSC camp is COVID-19 free.

He advised the corps members to be security conscience and warned them not to travel in the night, stressing, “We have put some security measures to ensure corps members are save and secure.”

Highpoint of the sworn-in ceremony was when the 2, 051 corps members took oath of allegiance administered by Justice Yakub Oshoala.