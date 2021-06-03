The presiding Bishop of Save and Serve Church, Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State, Jide Oriire, has admonished Nigerian leaders, especially the ruling class to take proactive measures in tackling the myriads of problems confronting the nation.

He identified the problems to include but not limited to insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, infrastructural decays,rertogressive educational system and moral decadence:

“The first step at solving the problems is to identify the perpetrators of these crimes. President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of urgency convoke an assemblage of past Heads of State, retired and serving military generals, religious leaders, traditional rulers and the leadership of the National Assembly with a view to making all of them take a common stand, identify and bring who is culpable justice.

“When the nation is calm and peace pervades the atmosphere, other areas of the economy begging for attention , such as education retrogression, infrastructural decay, unemployment sexual abuse, internet fraud, and youth restlessness will be focused upon.”

He advised all and sundry to shun actions capable of aggravating the already tensed atmosphere and desist from such act: “Religion fanatics, ethnic jingoistic and individuals or groups fomenting troubles in guise of religion should be mindful of the fact that no one is in position to fight for God, let God fight for Himself.”

On the call for restructuring, the man of God said: “Nigeria should compose of different nations, such as Odudua Republic, Arewa Republic, Delta and Middle Belt republics. Let there be state police.

That was why we cannot gloss over the grievances of agitators like Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu who are rising against the oppression of their people.”