From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has warned retired army officers to be prudent with their entitlements and benefits so as not to fall in the hands of fraudsters.

He said the warning has become necessary as many retired officers had fallen victims of fraudsters and their tricks.

Gen. Yahaya, gave the warning at the Regimental Dinner held in honor for retired officers in the ranks of Colonels and below. The retired officers served in Army Headquarters Garrison and Army Headquarters Departments respect before their retirement from service in 2021.

Represented by the Director, Personnel Services, Army Headquarters, Major General Gbemiga Adesina, at the occasion, the COAS, urged them to be sensitive and watch out for the tricks and antics of fraudsters roaming the streets and targeting pensioners, retirees and other innocent Nigerians for monetary scams.

Gen Yahaya, while noting that retirement is a phase of life, where most serving military personnel pray to attain and enjoy in a peaceful manner after a meritorious years of service to the nation, described the retirees as fine crop of citizens who served and contributed to the growth, development and stability of the country.

He thanked the retired officers for their sacrifices to keep the nation peaceful and united, urging them to be ready to continue to contribute their quota even in retirement.

“It is therefore, a milestone which is worth celebrating. I am certain that the transition from active military service to retirement is not without its own peculiar challenges.

“But I believe there is also much to enjoy in retirement especially if you have prepared well for it.

“All efforts are being made to ensure that entitlements for retired and all discharged personnel are paid on time,”.

“I will end this remarks by imploring all the celebrants to devote themselves to the service of the nation and to eschew any action that could jeopardise the dignity and integrity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation at large.

“You still remain very important to the Nigerian army as your experience will continue to count and could be required at any time,”.

Earlier in his address, the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General Kabir Garba, while noting that this was the first time regimental dinner would be held for retired officers in the ranks of Colonels and below in the Nigerian army, described the feat as another landmark achievement by the COAS in line with his vision on professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation.

He said similar regimental dinner was held for retired officers in the rank of Major-Generals and Brigadier-Generals in 2021.

In his address , Colonel Isah Shuaibu, who spoked on behalf of the retired officers commended the Chief of Army Staff for hosting them to a regimental dinner, and promised to make themselves available for service whenever called upon by the army.

Shuaibu, who said he put in 32, years in the Nigerian and served in the Corp of Supply and Transport, thanked God for granting him and colleagues retire peacefully and in good health.