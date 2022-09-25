From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has warned retired army officers to be prudent with their entitlements and benefits so as not to fall into the hands of fraudsters.

He said the warning became necessary as many retired officers had fallen victims of fraudsters.

Gen. Yahaya gave the warning at the Regimental Dinner held in honour of retired officers in the ranks of colonels and below. The retired officers served in Army Headquarters Garrison and Army Headquarters Departments before their retirement from service in 2021.

Represented by the Director, Personnel Services, Army Headquarters, Major General Gbemiga Adesina, at the occasion, the COAS, urged them to be sensitive and watch out for the tricks and antics of fraudsters roaming the streets and targeting pensioners, retirees and other innocent Nigerians for monetary scams.

Gen Yahaya, while noting that retirement is a phase of life, where most serving military personnel pray to attain and enjoy in a peaceful manner after meritorious years of service to the nation, described the retirees as fine crop of citizens who served and contributed to the growth, development and stability of the country.