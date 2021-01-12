Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has challenged fresh recruits to be prepared to serve with diligence or quit.

He made the remarks during the final screening for 80 regular recruits at Falgore forest training camp in Kano State, yesterday.

He said there was no room for laziness and indiscipline in the army and no room for malingering.

According to him, the Nigerian army is not ready for that again.

“As such, you must make up your mind that you are ready to serve your country as a soldier and you should be ready, anywhere you are deployed, after your passing out.

“All of you will go to Sambisa at the end of your depot training.

“If you are not ready to move to Sambisa and other parts of the country, and of course, our border areas to defend our country from any act of aggression, then you have not started.

“It is not yet late, if you have any doubt if you are not ready for discipline and loyalty at any point, then you can stand up and go.

No fewer than 6,000 applicants, drawn from the 36 states and FCT, have been undergoing screening at the new training ground for enlistment into the army.

NAN also reports that after the end of the final fitness test, which involved a 20 -kilometre-run for female and 30 kilometers-run for male, successful candidates will proceed to the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria for training.

Meanwhie, Katsina Government has urged the Federal Government to plug all loopholes leading to proliferation of firearms.

According to Secretary to the State Government in Katsina State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, Federal Government should particularly focus on Nigeria’s borders with Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon.

He said Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Taraba and Adamawa states currently experiencing security challenges, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes shared common borders with the three countries.

“We wonder why there are proliferations of firearms among hoodlums in the affected areas. It is my fervent belief that if the government will block all the leakages in border areas through which firearms and ammunition are smuggled into this country, the better for us,’’ he said.

Inuwa, however, commended the Federal Government for the giant strides it had taken in the fight against banditry and insurgency.

He said the battle against insecurity should be collectively fought and not left to government alone.