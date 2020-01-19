Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, charged political appointees to be ready to work, as the stage was now set for his administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The governor who stated this at a two-day Executive Council Strategy Session with the theme: “Building our Future Together”, held at the TTC, Ogere, Ikenne Local Government Area, said it was time to work to impact positively on the lives of the people.

“It is time to work. It is important to gather, to explore and formalise the various opportunities in implementing the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda and take the advantage of the abundant resources in the state.

“Your creativity and experience have started to manifest positively in your various ministries, department and agencies. You are to partner and ensure the development of the state and increase prosperity of our people, irrespective of age, gender, political affiliations and locations,” he said.

He said as a government committed to inclusiveness, it was important that all parts of the state were represented in the decision making process as his model will concentrate on the people.

Prince Abiodun said the retreat would serve as a platform to exchange ideas and come up with improved and more practical approaches towards the delivery of good governance.