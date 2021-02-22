From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has cautioned men of God against taking dangerous paths in their walks with God and men that can lead to disgrace, suggesting that they be real and not sensational in their pastoral engagements.

Kaigama, in his Homily at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja, yesterday, frowned at situations where some men of God tried to take dangerous steps in the cause of their work even when their faith could not carry or sustain the move.

He said: “The Gospel of Mark refers to Jesus being tempted by Satan, but it is in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke that we learn the details. The devil asked Jesus to turn stones into bread, to use his power to meet his personal needs, namely, to put on a sensational display of power, in a self-gratifying manner, to satisfy his human hunger. Doing so would have been a dangerous distraction and diversion from Jesus’ path of obedience to God. So, Jesus disarmed the devil by saying, ‘Man does not live by bread alone’.

“Similarly, a pastor claimed that the bullets in the gun would do him no harm. He pulled the trigger and was shot stone dead. Men of God should not be sensational but realistic. The devil promised Jesus the kingdoms of the world, only if Jesus would bow down and worship him. But Jesus refused. Unfortunately, some believers fall into the temptation to worship the devil to become rich or to acquire power to fight evil spirits.

“Like coronavirus, the devil is very real and prowling round the decadent society like a roaring lion. He puts in the heart of political, religious and traditional leaders the greed for material riches and love for power. Leaders today are only concerned about fraudulently perpetuating themselves in power and the acquisition of riches to the detriment of the people they lead.

“We must emphatically resist the devil who continually tempts ethnic and religious groups to be selfish and myopic, husbands and wives to be morally deviant and unfaithful, youths to be recalcitrant and violent, kidnappers to dehumanise fellow human beings for money, militant herdsmen to destroy food crops, religious fundamentalists to kill for reasons they don’t even understand and bandits to unleash terror on innocent citizens.”

“While millions of Nigerians are unemployed and poor, the devil and his agents have no problem with lack of work. They are very busy causing confusion in homes and offices.”