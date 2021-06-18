From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Emir of Zuru Emirate, Kebbi state, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami (retd), Sami Gomo II, has appealed to the Army to go the extra mile to tackle bandits terrorising the area.

He urged the military to engage in more aggressive patrols, effective smart ambushes and prompt response to distress calls from affected communities.

The emir spoke during the visit of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division, Sokoto, Major General Usman. Abdulkadir Yusuf at his palace in Zuru town.

A statement by the Secretary, Zuru Emirate Council, Hassan Muhammad Gado advised the army to be wiser and better than the bandits.

“In addition, the Emir expressed confidence in the capacity of the GOC, given his antecedents in the Nigerian Army, and wished him success.”

The Nigerians Army, according to the Emir, remains the last hope of the masses when it comes to protection of lives and property.

The Emir also urged the federal and state governments to provide logistics and equipment to the Army to enable them effectively combat banditry and other criminal activities in Zuru Emirate.

The GOC, who was accompanied by some senior officers solicited the support of the traditional leaders in the Emirate to successfully defeat bandits in the area.

He also promised to initiate a tripartite dialogue between the community, Fulani leaders and government with a view to building lasting peace and security in the Emirate.

While the GOC promised to send more troops to the affected areas, he called on community members to identify and promptly report persons collaborating with bandits to the army or other security agencies.