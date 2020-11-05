Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has renewed his charge to security agencies to be ruthless with bandits terrorising the state and the neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara states, in an orgy of kidnapping for ransom, rape, arson and cattle rustling.

“I have instructed the security operatives to deal ruthlessly with the bandits until they are rendered permanently ineffective,” Masari said yesterday at the Government House.

The governor spoke when heads of security agencies in the state presented two repentant bandit commanders from Illela village in Safana Local Government Area, who, in addition to embracing peace, also returned 10 AK-47 rifles.

According to him, “we are no longer going to negotiate with them, but if on their volition they decide to renounce their violent criminal ways and embrace peace, we are ready to listen to them.

“Even then, they must surrender all the arms and ammunitions in their possession, otherwise they remain enemies to be dealt with accordingly, as far as we are concerned.”

Describing the surrender of the repentant bandits as a significant milestone in the fight against banditry and other criminal activities Masari urged security operatives not relent, but redouble their efforts in fighting the bandits until they are completely degraded and rendered permanently ineffective.

“Government is always ready to receive, forgive and rehabilitate repentant bandits as long as they surrender all arms and ammunition in their possession,” Masari said.

Katsina State Commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, and his colleagues from the 17 Brigade, Katsina, the Department of State Security and Civil Defence presented the repentant bandits to the governor.

The bandit leaders, Sale Turwa and Muhammed Sani Maidaji, returned eight AK-47 and two AK-47 rifles respectively.

Buba noted that it was the view of all the security chiefs in the state to request the Governor to accept the bandits’ remorse and forgive them, to serve as encouragement for others.