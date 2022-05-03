From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, has charged troops in the counter-insurgency operation in the North East to be ruthless with terrorists, insurgents and kidnapers not willing to surrender and embrace peace.

Gen Yahaya gave the charge in Maiduguri yesterday, at an Eid El Fitri luncheon organised for troops in the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“We should all be ruthless with the terrorists, kidnappers and all violent criminals,” he said.

He assured that the military authority will continue to provide troops’ needs for their optimal performance.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the best Sallah gift he expected from the troops is to neutralise all enemies of the nation, to make the country safe.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, said the Sallah luncheon was good to refresh and encourage troops to work harder.

He said the air force would continue to provide air support to land troops, to clear terrorists and insurgents from their enclave.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support and pledged the support of the force to the government.