From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya has charged troops in the counter-insurgency operation in the North East to be ruthless with terrorists, insurgents and kidnappers not willing to surrender and embrace peace.

Gen Yahaya gave the charge in Maiduguri yesterday at an Eid El-Fitri luncheon organised for troops in the counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

“We should all be ruthless with the terrorists, kidnappers and all violent criminals,” he said.

He assured the military authority shall continue to provide for troops’ needs and other enablers for their optimal performance.

He said the best Sallah gift he expected from the troops is to neutralize all enemies of the nation to make the country safe.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao said the Sallah luncheon was good to refresh and encourage troops to work harder.

He said the air force would continue to provide air support to land troops to clear terrorists and insurgents from their enclave.

He thanked President Buhari for his continual support and pledged the support of the force to the government.