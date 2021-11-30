By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has advised over 68,000 corps members posted nationwide to be security conscious.

General Ibrahim gave the advice when he paid a visit to Lagos State NYSC Orientation Camp at Ipaja, ahead of the swearing ceremony for 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 2 corps members deployed to the state for the service year.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The DG also stressed that no corps member will be deployed to his or her primary assignment without being vaccinated. He used the opportunity to direct the 68,000 corps members to go and vaccinate.

He said his message to the corps members mobilized nationwide is that they must be security conscious, shun crime, drug abuse, alcohol and misuse of social media for negative purposes.

‘We love you so much. Be careful of your environment. Your parents have invested so much in your education. Don’t put yourself in harm or risk.

“Don’t give us and your parents hypertension. Be careful of social media, use it to promote national integration. The oath you are taking is binding on you. We have made adequate security arrangements to protect your stay and throughout the service year but all of you must be security conscious,” Ibrahim advised.

The director general disclosed that the Federal Government directed that corps members must be vaccinated. He warned that they will not be posted to their primary assignment if they are not vaccinated.

“You will not be accepted at your primary assignment if you are not vaccinated. Corps members are among agencies given priority for vaccination. Please vaccinate and protect yourself and others,” he said.

General Ibrahim, who said he served in 1989, predicted that among the corps members, there will be presidents, governors, lawmakers and captains of industries that will move the country forward.

He commended the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator and his team for the peaceful atmosphere in the camp and urged the corps members not to bribe anybody for posting.

NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Mr Eddy Megwa, said 2,116 corps members were posted to the state, 382 dislodged to Ogun State and 633 posted to Osun State.

Megwa explained that vaccination of corps members in the orientation camp is ongoing and the Lagos Ministry of Health are in charge.

General Ibrahim inspecting a guard of honour mounted by Lagos State corps members during his visit to orientation camp.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .