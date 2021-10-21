By Johnson Adebowale

Mr. Emmanuel Ojo, the chairman, Board of Governors, Jextoban Secondary School, Ibafo, has tasked the 2020/2021 graduates of the school to be solution providers, not complainers. Ojo gave the charge at the school’s 22nd and 23rd joint valedictory/graduation, with the theme “Courageous stars.”

While congratulating the students and their parents on the successful completion of secondary school, he said those who provided solutions to societal problems made money with ease.

According to him, “those who provide solutions to societal problems make money with ease. Therefore, be a solution provider, not the person who complains. Remember, if you are diligent in your business, you will stand before kings and not before mere men.”

Ojo, who was represented by Mr. Funsho Olaniyan, also advised parents to allow children to work hard for their success no matter how financially comfortable they may be.

“I appeal to parents that they should know their children very well by being their friends and winning their confidence,” he said.

He told parents not to encourage their children to sit as private candidates for the SSCE (WAEC or NECO) when they were moving to SS3, adding that such an act would expose them to various examination malpractices and distract them from concentrating on the final exams.

The event featured praise worship, prayers, speeches, admonitions and awards. Every activity lined up for the day was a recap of all what the students have been taught for the six years they spent in the school which is anchored on godly values.

The students were repeatedly reminded of what values to take along in their journey into life by the different speakers that mounted the podium.

The school’s proprietress, Mrs. A. A. OJo, charged the graduating students not to depart from the way of God and all that had been imbibed in them while in school.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Mrs. Ojo said: “Every child was designed by God and born to become a star. A shining star that brings life, joy and hopes to their society, world and generation. However, due to different circumstances from childhood to adulthood, the self-esteem of children suffer attacks that can make them lose courage in themselves. This loss of courage has stopped many from taking over new frontiers, pursuing higher levels of education, starting a thriving business, or developing the idea that God gave to them”.

The school’s principal, Mr. Olurotimi Jiboku, told the graduating students to be strong and courageous.

“These children can surmount anything, there is no issue, challenge that they cannot surmount. That is why we are charging them and saying that they should go out there and do what they know how to do best and surmount whatever comes their way so that at the end of the day they will be proud of themselves in whatever they are able to achieve.”

The Vice-Chancellor, the University of Lagos, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe in his speech tasked the parents on child upbringing.

