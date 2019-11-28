Alhaji Baba Dantiye, a former President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), on Thursday urged journalists to be steadfast in the face of the current challenges facing the traditional media.

Dantiye made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto.

He spoke on the sidelines of the ongoing 15th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC 2019) in Sokoto.

The former president of the guild also urged journalists to continue to live above board, saying that they had shown much resilience in view of the current challenges facing the society.

Dantiye, also a former Permanent Secretary in the Kano State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that Nigerian journalists had been patriotic and could not be different from the current state of the society.

He said that theme of the conference: “A Distressed Media: Impact on Government, Governance and Society” was apt since journalists must find solution to their current travails.

According to him, newsmen have done very well in terms of patriotism and writing of balance copies in their efforts to keep the society as one.

“We have been writing about the people and their challenges in their efforts to keep the society united,” Dantiye said.