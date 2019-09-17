Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammed has called on Justices of the Federal High Court to double their efforts and be transparent in the discharge of their judicial functions.

The CJN, who spoke Tuesday at the 35th Annual Conference of the Judges of the Federal High Court noted that the society and litigants expect more from them because of the volume of cases in their dockets.

Speaking through his representative at the event, Justice, Mohammed Shuaibu of the Court of Appeal, the CJN reiterated the need for judges to be transparent and live above board and be guided by their oath of office.

While congratulating them for witnessing another conference and urged them to use the occasion to sharpen their skills in other to ensure quick dispensation of Justice.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho renewed his call on Judges and staff of the court to put in more efforts to reduce the burden that the shortfall would have caused the court in terms of speedy adjudication. He equally reiterated his promise to see that new Judges are appointed to help achieve quick dispensation of cases. The acting Chief Judge specifically commended his immediate predecessor, Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati for his directive that no injunctive relief must be granted exparte, adding that the directive and adherence to it by Judges helped in no small measure to remove them from the critical eyes of the public. On the conference, Justice Tsoho disclosed that the court has engaged experts in various fields to interface with judges and to bring them up yo date in certain areas of their chosen profession. He also disclosed that the experts will counsel Judges on health issues , which according to him is of paramount importance to all heads of courts. While commending President Muhammad Buhari for considering him worthy of been appointed as the acting Chief Judge and the CJN for his exemplary support to the Federal High court, Justice Tsoho promised the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Federal Judicial Service Commission and his colleagues on the bench not to let them down. The annual Judges conference is part of the programme put in place to herald the new legal year which began on Monday. Speaking at an earlier event to mark the beginning of the Federal High Court Legal Year 2019/2020 in Abuja, the Body of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (BoSAN), called for the breaking up of the court into specialized divisions, as part of suggestion to ease the heavy burden on judges of the Federal High Court. A representative of the BoSAN, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN, said that the establishment of the specialized divisions would enhance the optimal operation of the Federal High Court. According to Awomolo, the era of general jurisdiction in one judge, has shown that a judge in each day has over 25 cases to deal with, adding that their claims or causes include political matters under Electoral Act, criminal matters under NDLEA, NAPTIP, EFCC, ICPC and sundry crimes. He said in the same cause list are suits on aviation, fundamental enforcement, bankruptcy and insolvency, terrorism, mines among others, adding that the judges move from law to the other within hours with rulings and Judgment to be delivered thereon. “My Lord, specialized divisions of the Federal High Court will lead to specialization, increased productivity, reduce the much talked about delay in the administration of justice arising from unnecessary workload”, he said.

Declaring the legal year opened, Justice Tsoho disclosed that the judges worked tiredlessly to dispense 12, 694 out of the 16, 144 cases brought before them in the previous legal year, while noting that there are still 116, 623 cases pending at the court. “It is pertinent at this juncture to highlight the status of litigation before this court in the last legal year. From reports received, about 116,623 cases are pending in the federal high court. 16,144 cases were filed in this quarter alone in which 12,694 have been disposed off. It is obvious that judges were over burdened with work in the last legal year. We therefore need to engage more judicial officers to help out”, he said The acting CJ while noting that there was no provision for appointment of judges in the current budget, assured that efforts would be made to engage relevant stakeholders, “To see to the possibility of facilitating the recruitment of more judicial officers in the course of the year.” He also assured that he will continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in improving both human resources and infrastructural development in the court, “More importantly, attention would be paid to efficient and effective administration of justice and the welfare of Judicial Officers, as well as the support staff of this court”.