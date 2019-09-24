AS serious tension mount in the Pretoria Central Business District (CBD) over apprehended drug ped- dlers that were beaten by taxi drivers, the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has implored Nigerians in and around the area to be vigilant of against attacks.

NUSA on Monday in a statement by its President, Mr Adetola Olubajo, availed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that Nigerians should avoid Pretoria CBD, especially Bloed Street and Sun- nyside area and if possible avoid those areas for today.

“This is because there is serious tension around these areas as a result of suspected drug peddlers that were apprehended and beaten by members of taxi drivers in Bloed Street, Pretoria CBD this morning.

“This has led to the closure of some businesses owned by foreign nationals on Bloed Street.

“A witness reported that drugs were found on a sus- pected foreign nationals during a stop and searched by group of taxi drivers in Bloed Street.