The Director General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Liman Mansur, has charged the 2021 Graduates of Intermediate Course at National Broadcast Academy (NBA) FRCN Training school Ikeja, Lagos, to b worthy ambassadors of the institution as they practice their crafts.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the DG who was represented by the Director of NBA Mr Ken Ike Okere, who was also represented by the Registrar of NBA, Mr Duru Eugene, said it is high time media professionals shown patriotism while discharging their statutory responsibilities.

“You have been trained in the profession and in character, so it’s expected from you to be worthy representatives of NBA and the media profession at large. We must not be agents of confusion nor destruction in the country. Our Profession is a noble one and we must show it any time any day,” he asseverated.

In a remark, the deputy Director, Academics, Mr Aliyu Ayodele, charged graduands to be the healing balm to the bleeding nation and the media Profession.

The deputy director stressed the need to be thorough, circumspective and focused in the field. He enjoined them to buy every relevant books that would spur them to greater heights in the Profession.

Aliyu added that training, retraining and mentorship are indispensable for media professionals who wants to engrain their names in the Guinness Book of Records.

“The Profession is suffering and bleeding due to dearth of professional training, there is disaster everywhere, so we need you to fix the anomalies in the media space and restore moral sanity as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian Project.

“You must be steadfast, resolute, auspicious and never allow freebies to redirect your vision. In your reportage, you must exercise patient and communicate the nitty- gritty of every report you churn out to the world.

He admonished them to go for mastering of the art (crafts) instead of pursuing fame, saying that this could be achieved through conscientiously working under mentorship of renowned media giants even for Personality molding and modeling.

Reacting, graduands called for objective reportage from colleagues aimed at unifying the country instead of causing Socio-economic unrest through fragmented reports.

They also requested for the inclusion of Public Relations (PR) as a distinct course (discipline) into the academic Program as the need for a certificate in PR is becoming glaring and the National Broadcasting Code in the curricula.

“Let our reportage portray and project unity and progress. We all need one another to make progress in the country. We need Public Relations to be added as a separate course of study as well as more publicity about the school, Media Houses need to know NBA more, we also implore the management to also recommend graduands to various media organizations both broadcast and print instead idling around after the program,” they summarily urged.