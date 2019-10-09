Emma Njoku

Five national teams, including defending World Champions Brazil, England, Senegal and Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles will participate at this year’s edition of COPA Lagos Beach Soccer tournament scheduled to hold from November 1-3 at the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Addressing sports journalists at a press conference to herald the event, yesterday, in Lagos, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kinetics Sports, Mr Shola Aiyepekun, said a total of 16 teams will feature in the three-day tournament.

Aiyepekun said his organisation has taken further steps to “broaden this year’s Copa Lagos experience for everyone who attends by enhancing fan engagement as a further contribution to promoting a beach culture and multi-dimensional lifestyle as well as give football-playing fans and Lagosians a taste of playing in Copa Lagos.”

He also said there will be a Club Challenge between three Nigerian Clubs Pepsi Football Academy, Kebbi Beach Soccer Club, Gidi Sharks of Lagos and invited Ghanaian Club, Sunset Sports Keta.

He added that this year’s edition will feature a kids arena, fan zone for the football lovers, a food court with amazing vendors, VIP lounge, After parties and our traditional Celebrity matches.

According to him, the tournament, which used to hold in December, was rescheduled for November due to this year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup coming up in Paraguay from November 21 to December 1.

“The tournament will serve as preparation for three out of the four national teams that will feature at this year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup holding in Paraguay later in November. Brazil, Senegal and Nigeria’s beach soccer teams qualified for the world in Paraguay. Brazil is the only country that has named her world cup squad. The tournament will afford the Nigerian team the opportunity to spy on the Brazilian team who are drawn in the group with Nigeria,” Aiyepekun noted.

Speaking at the press conference, Kinetic Sports acting CEO Mr. Sola Aiyepeku said, “Kinetic Sports’ vision was clear from inception to create a unique multi-faceted product that delivers a fusion of sports with entertainment with fans in mind. They have successfully and consistently done that over the years.

Copa Lagos is sponsored by BetKing, FCMB and Pepsi.