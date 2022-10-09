From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

KADA BSC on Saturday trashed the hosting team, Kebbi Fishers by 6-4 on the second day of the ongoing Beach Soccer Super 4 league in Kebbi State.

The game initially ended 1-1 in the 1st period while at the resumption of the 2nd period the host team defeated KADA BSC 3-2.

In the 3rd period, the game which was full of tactics, clinical performances from both teams ended by 3-0 in favour of KADA BSC which already had 6 points haven defeated Badagry BSC on the first day. The man of the match was given to Frank Dozier of KADA BSC.

With the 2nd day results, Kebbi Fishers BSC is on 3 points while KADA BSC is leading the league with 6 points.

SmartCity BSC is also having 3 points in the league while Badagry is without a point. Also, SmartCity BSC defeated its counterpart from Lagos State, Badagry BSC 5-1 on the second day of the Super 4 League going on in Kebbi State.

At the 1st period, the game ended 0-0, but SmartCity BSC came out strongly in the second period by defeating Badagry BSC 4-1. The 3rd period ended by 1-0 in favoured of SmartCity which had a total of 5 goals while man of the match award went to the captain of SmartCity, Olawale Faruk.

Speaking with newsmen, SmartCity BSC coach, Alhaji Kamaldeen Olawoye commended his team for their gallant performance and expressed optimism that they still have hope to win the tournament despite their 3 points.

Also Coach of Badagry BSC, Maruf Matanmi, who admitted his team’s performance was below expectations, said, they still have a brighter chance to bounce back in the next league.

However, Wacot Rice Mill, the producer of Bull Rice, presented bags of rice to the man of the match, Olawoye Faruk of SmartCity BSC.

Already SmartCity BSC is having 3 points after losing their first game to the defending champion, Kebbi Fishers.