From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

KADA BSC has emerged as the new champion of the Nigeria’s Beach Soccer super 4 league after defeating SmartCity BSC in their third match by 7-6.

KADA BSC, haven won their three matches, has 9 points before been crown as the champion of the tournament.

In the second match, played on the last day of the tournament, Kebbi Fishers defeated Badagry BSC by 7-3 goals after 45 minutes of the periods to emerged as the 2nd runner up of the league with 6 points.

The 3rd position and 4th position goes to SmartCity BSC and Badagry BSC respectively.

Earlier, the Beach Soccer Nigeria All Stars Match, between Beach Soccer All Stars and Kebbi All Stars ended 4-0 in favoured of Beach Soccer All Stars where President of Africa Beach Soccer Union, Mahmud Hadeija scored a goal.

However, man of the tournament goes to the Dozier Frank, the Captain of KADA BSC while best goal keeper of the tournament went to KADA BSC goalie.

Dozier Frank, captain of KADA BSC also got the price for been highest goals scorer and MVP of the league.