From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

KADA BSC has trashed the hosting team, Kebbi Fishers, by 6-4 on the second day of the ongoing Beach Soccer super 4 leagues in Kebbi State.

The game, initially ended 1-1 in the 1st period, while at the resumption of the 2nd period, the host team defeated KADA BSC 3-2.

In the 3rd period, the game which was full of tactics, and clinical performances from both teams, ended 0-3 in favour of KADA BSC which already have 6 points haven defected Badagry BSC on the first day.

The man of the match was given to Frank Dozier of KADA BSC.

With the 2nd day results, Kebbi Fishers BSC is having 3 points while KADA BSC is leading the league with 6 points.

SmartCity BSC is also having 3 points in the league, while Badagry is having 0 points.

Also, SmartCity BSC defeated its counterpart from Lagos State, Badagry BSC 5-1 on the second day of the super 4 league going on in Kebbi State.

In the 1st period, the game ended 0-0, but SmartCity BSC came out strongly in the second period by defeating Badagry BSC 4-1.

However, the 3rd period, ended 1-0 in favoured of SmartCity which had a total of 5 goals while the man of the match goes to the captain of SmartCity, Olawale Faruk.

Speaking with newsmen, SmartCity BSC coach, Alhaji Kamaldeen Olawoye commended his team for gallant performance and expressed optimism that, they still have hope to win the tournament has gotten 3 points.

Also, the coach of Badagry BSC, Maruf Matanmi, who admitted his team’s performance was below expectations, said, they still have a brighter chance to bounce back in the next league.

However, Wacot Rice Mill, the producer of Bull Rice, presented bags of rice to the man of the match, Olawoye Faruk of SmartCity BSC.

Already, SmartCity BSC is having 3 points, after losing their first game to the defending champion, Kebbi Fishers.