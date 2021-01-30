From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The President of the African Beach Soccer (ABSU), Mahmud Hadejia has noted that, the beach soccer league, ended in Kebbi State, has provided an opportunity for the Union to discovered new talented players for national team.

Hadeija, spoke with newsmen after the end on the league, where Atiku Bagudu Beach Soccer Club and Kabawan Kanta Beach Soccer club emerged first and second positions, held at Birnin Kebbi Beach Soccer field.

Illiyasu Sports BSC came third in the league attended by many stakeholders.

Speaking with newsmen, Hadeija said; ” this tournament is the first of its kind. We are hopeful that the coming years would be eventful, COVID 19 free. We are happy for the successful hosting of the tournament.

“It has been amazing because, we have discovered a lot of new talented players. The number is really amazing. And as you know,we have Kebbi Beach Soccer here,very soon,they would resume camping. All the players discovered will be call upon for camping based on what they have shown,displayed here”.

He noted that,the league would be a continuous exercise in order to give youths, talented players an opportunity to display their skills and integrated into national team.

Hedeija added that,the Union are very optimistic to participate in the forthcoming FIFA Beach Soccer world cup,stressed all stakeholders praying to have COVID 19 free years to allow smooth running of sports activities.