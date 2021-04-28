From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) is set to kick off again in Kebbi State on May 13.

According to the NBSL Coordinator, Mallam Mahmud Hadejia, in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, he disclosed that’s the preparation to successfully hosting the league has begun.

Hadejia, who is also the President of the African Beach Soccer (ABSU), said, “congratulations once again to all the teams who participated in the first round of the maiden edition of the NBSL and also being part of history.

“The journey has just began and Kebbi State is the next centre. Already, preparations are ongoing to host the inaugural event and we hope you are also preparing.

“For some of you who have not been to Kebbi before please, do not dare miss it. The state has been hosting national and international competitions for the past 4-5 years and the city is Beach Soccer crazy.

“It is also an opportunity to accumulate more points and get more experience for our players and officials,” he said.