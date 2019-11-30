There will be a new champion crowned in Asunciòn at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup underway in Paraguay as 2017 winner Brazil bowed out after losing 4-3 to Russia.

2015 champions of Portugal secured qualification with a muscolar 4-2 to Senegal after African team took the lead with Sylla after two minutes.

Italy and Switzerland’s dramatic quarter-final marked its epilogue with Emmanuele Zurlo netting a heroic last-second hat trick. At the conclusion, of Simone Del Mestre consoled his opposite number Eliott Mounoud after the dramatic finish.

Asian champions of Japan made it against Uruguay in the last match of the day, limiting a desperate Uruguayan fightback in the end.

In the semifinals scheduled for today, Italy top will face Russia, in what is expected to be a mouth-watering match. The other game will bring Portugal and Japan up on stage, with Lusitan legend Madjer meeting Ruy Ramos’ team after stunning brace in 2015 opener.