Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) has invited the Coordinator of Nigeria Beach Soccer League, Mallam Mahmud Hadejia to a series of events taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2nd – 6th November 2021.

Hadejia, who is also President of the African Beach Soccer Union, will attend high-level Beach Soccer Workshop, launch of the Beach Soccer 2022 Season Calendar and Beach Soccer Stars Global Awards presentation all scheduled for the storied commercial capital of the Emirates.

A letter personally signed by the President of Beach Soccer Worldwide, Joan Cuscó, read: “Let me inform you that the Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021 to be hosted from 2nd to the 6th of November and the Beach Soccer Stars 2021, to be hosted on the 6th November of 2021 are the next Beach Soccer events to take place this year and both will be organized in the city of Dubai (UAE).

