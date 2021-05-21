Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) retained their women’s senior title at the just concluded 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup in Kaduna.

The pair of Francisca Ikhiede and Tochukwu Nnoruga for Nigeria Customs overpowered Hasso Queens’ Isabella Laju and Jummai Bitrus 2-0 (21-14, 21-17) at the beach court of Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) on Wednesday.

National Beach Volleyball player, Francisca Ikhiede said lifting the trophy back to back is a testament to constant training, hardwork and dedication.

Ikhiede commended the Controller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali for his support in ensuring the team attends various tournaments around the world.

She said, “I feel very excited for winning this President’s Cup back to back because it was not an easy task against our worthy opponents. I want to use this opportunity to thank God and appreciate our Controller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) for good preparations as well as maximum given to us as a team. It is a good thing to be a champion again.

The snow volleyball player said their opponent gave them a tough fight but the better side won the final.

“Isabella Laju and Jummai Bitrus are good players but what was on my mind before the final was win. There must be challenges when playing any final but then it take the person who is strong hearted to take the day,” she added.