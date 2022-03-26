Nigeria Beach Volleyball teams are set to battle for the sole ticket of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nigeria will participate in this year’s Commonwealth Games Qualifiers in Accra, Ghana from 25th – 29th April, 2022.

According to the leader of delegation, Francis Imoudu, Nigeria is presenting teams in the men and women’s categories.

He said Godwin Shekerau (Kano Pillars VC) and Hilary Simon (Nigeria Customs Service VC) will represent the country in the men’s category NSCDC duo, Albertina Francis and Happy Wushilang battles in the women’s category.

Imoudu revealed that the booking the Commonwealth Games slot will help cover up for missing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He said, “I am excited Nigeria is presenting teams in the men and women’s category because we have the caliber of players that can compete at the world stage.

“Godwin Shekerau is one of the most experienced players in country while his partner, Hilary Simon is another respected player. With the level of preparations for both teams, we are battle ready to take on other African teams.

“The coach, Kayode Ajilore is a veteran in the game of beach volleyball and has played on the beach court for over a decade. His wealth of experience will go a long way in the team.”

