BeApp, a new live music streaming platform, and Coca-Cola have announced the launch of Coke Studio Sessions, an exclusive collaboration featuring a diverse line-up of musical performances for fans to enjoy over 60 consecutive days.

Live performances from more than 100 artists across the globe, including Katy Perry, Anitta, DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, Miguel, Cast of Hamilton and Steve Aoki start streaming May 14, 2020, to refresh fans one virtual performance at a time and support the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Coke Studio Sessions marks the official debut of #BeApp, the social live music streaming platform from tech industry veterans Ray Smith and Ross Mason. #BeApp is an immersive, digital destination for fans to enjoy live music in a new way. Unlike other virtual concert platforms, #BeApp will offer a variety of interactive features, including: In-App Sharing, Prizes and Upgrades, Front Row Seats and Donations. “#BeApp was designed for digital connection through a shared love of live music, and people need that connection now more than ever,” said Ray Smith, founder of #BeApp. “We’re thrilled to have Coca-Cola as our exclusive launch partner as we introduce #BeApp to fans around the world through unique new experiences.”

The first weekend of streaming will include performances from Diplo, Kaskade, and DJ Khaled, among others, and kicks off this evening at 12am WAT. More artistes will be announced across Coca-Cola and #BeApp social channels.

“We know that people may feel lonely or isolated as a result of the pandemic, and Coca-Cola remains committed to uplifting the human spirit and fostering connection while we’re apart,” said Ricardo Fort, Vice President, Global Sports & Entertainment, The Coca-Cola Company. “By providing 60 days of live, interactive music content that fans can share and enjoy with others, we hope that Coke Studio Sessions will provide small, daily moments of entertainment for those adjusting to their new normal.”