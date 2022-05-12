Cataracts are a clouding of the transparent portion (lens) of the eye. Clouding is said to result from clumping of the protein in the lens of the eye. In the normal eye, protein fibers in the lens are transparent. In the formation of cataracts, the protein becomes chemically changed or denatured and gradually coagulates in spots which become opaque. Finally, the coagulated proteins receive deposits of calcium, and a further loss of transparency results.

The clouding may be very slight and stop the passage of only a small portion of light, however it may grow steadily worse, with progressive blurring of vision. If the clouding blocks the vision entirely, the cataract is said to be mature.

Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness in the world and are of various types:

Senile cataract: one of the most common, which seems to be a result of aging. Most people over the age of forty have some degree of clouding of the lens, although it presents a critical problem for a few of them.

Congenital cataracts: those present at the time of birth. They may be the result of a poisonous condition in the embryo.

Diabetic and sugar cataracts: these result from complication of diabetes mellitus.

Other risk factors include -extensive exposure to radiation or infra red light, physical injuries to the eye, and diseases.

Cataracts have also been linked to vitamin, mineral and protein imbalances. Nutritional disorder may be further aggravated by stress, smoking, caffeine, excessive sugar/alcohol intake, the use of certain prescription drugs and by consumption of poisonous chemicals, all of which deplete essential nutrients. Refined, processed, and junk foods may also contribute to the development of cataracts.It sometimes occurs in individuals with hormonal imbalances and thyroid disturbances.

Symptoms of cataract

With cataract, everything around you fades away. There is a certain fog or a mist in everything you encounter. Cataracts are usually bilateral. That is, they usually occur in both eyes at the same time. The individual with clouding will notice that he does not see as well as before and will experience varied blurring of images.

The individual may also experience reduction in night vision, “glare” when looking at artificial light or sunlight, and, eventually, blindness.

Natural remedies

Make sure you catch the symptoms young and get them addressed adequately. Once opacities are detected, the first step to take is to correct any underlying disease or improper nutrition and halt the use of suspect drugs or chemicals. Studies have shown that individuals showed improved vision within a short period of making changes in diet, health habits and nutritional supplementation. For preventing cataracts, a diet consisting of unrefined, natural foods in addition to vitamin and nutritional supplements is recommended. Experts have reviewed the role of nutritional factors in cataracts and found the following nutrients to be beneficial:

Zinc: necessary for normal visual function; zinc deficiency may lead to cataracts.

Selenium: this is an antioxidant that may help to even prevent cataracts.

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid): one of the most important antioxidant for the eye; supplementation can improve vision in those with cataracts.

Vitamin E: deficiency of this antioxidant may also lead to cataracts.

Vitamin A: necessary for maintenance of healthy rods and cones in the retina. Retinol, the active ingredient in vitamin A helps improve night vision. Retinol or vitamin A is found in spinach, parsley, sweet potato, yellow and orange fruits/vegetables. Consuming plenty of carrots and spinach or drinking two-four glasses of their fresh juices daily has been reported to alleviate cataracts. For maximum benefits, drink a glass of fresh spinach juice on an empty stomach in the morning. You may take 3,000 IU or more of vitamin A daily.

Flavonoids: a group of compounds found in plants that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects; improves night vision and adaptation to the dark.

Lycopene: ensures vision health and good sources are tomato, water melon, guava, pink/red grape fruit and carrots.

Riboflavin: also known as B-2 supports the formation eye tissues as well as protects them. The vitamin also helps reduce stress and fatigue. As noted earlier, stress plays a role in the development of cataract. Good sources of riboflavin are- brewer yeast, vegetables, fruits and oily fish, such as salmon.

Alpha–Lipoicacid: helps to prevent the eyes from being damaged from ultraviolet light thus, offers notable protection against cataract formation. Some good natural sources of ALA include brewer’s yeast, broccoli, rice bran, potatoes, peas and spinach. You can also purchase the capsules from health pharmacies.

Garlic: eat two or three cloves of raw garlic daily, chewing slowly, to clean the crystalline lens of the eye. Onion is also highly beneficial.

Walnuts: contain a good amount of omega-3 fatty acids that play an important role in maintaining overall eye health. Also, walnuts contain antioxidants, zinc and vitamin E, which work to combat inflammation. Along with walnuts, you can also eat other types of nuts like almonds, hazelnuts and peanuts. When in season, eating a handful of walnuts daily can greatly improve the health of your eyes and protect them from many different kinds of vision problems.

Avocados: contain lutein that protects the eyes from ultraviolet light and thus helps prevent cataracts. They also contain beta-carotene and vitamins B 6, C, and E that are essential for good eyesight as well as protecting the eyes from oxidative stress damage leading to poor vision. You can enjoy your avocados in salads, meals or sandwiches.

Digestive enzymes therapy: has also been used successfully to treat cataracts. For example- papain and bromelain, which respectively come from pawpaw and pineapple, are enzymes that aid in digesting protein. To prevent clumping of protein consume these fruit or get supplements containing the enzymes.

Do not wait till your lens begin to cloud, all the above vitamins, fruits and vegetables would help maintain the overall health of your eyes. So include them in your meal plan and give your eyes the nutritional support they need to be at their best.