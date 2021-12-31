By Dili Biosah

Our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Enyi Ezinwa Bu Eze, Beatrice Achuzia Anwadike joined the saints triumphal on October 5, 2021.

Born to John Achuzia and Iyawo Attoh from their marriage on May 13, 1936, Beatrice was fondly referred to by her siblings as ‘Odiche’. We grew up to see her already leading with a crop of her friends truly elegant and classy, which included the inimitable Lola Ogeah and Lizzy Elly Diamond Biosah, the communal and social space coming out of a fun-filled Asaba society of their day.

With the late billionaire businessman and industrialist, Sonny Odogwu, Beatrice had parented the Asaba elite women’s group, the iconic Otu Chukwu Bulu Uzo. Decorated with the Enyi title which is highly respected across Igboland, she wore the Odu anklet in great fashion, ending up as she had started, a teacher of etiquette and civilized behaviour. She died the Ada Isi of the famous Achuzia family of Asaba.

Fondly called ‘Nma B’ by her peers for her beauty, Beatrice’s carriage and her eye for the beautiful things was loved by the people and people also loved her. Creative as she was, our dearest mother loved the arts as well as good songs. She sang sweetly like a bird in love with life, loved to dance, and she could dance too!

Our mum was a beautiful person refering always to her own mother’s entreaty to do good for good returns to the one who did it! Numerous testimonial children call her mother today that she had nutured and institutions too, like The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Delta State, for which she had laboured with her late husband, Dr. Thompson Anwadike, which today call her the Mother of AFAN.

Philosophical, submitting always to the will of God, we commend her soul to the care of our Almighty God. We have beautiful memories to keep of her. Everyday in our story, mother unforgettable!