Damiete Braide

Beaufort Estate Homes last week in Lagos, held the maiden edition of (The Horizon Series), training session for realtors, investors and stakeholders with a view to enlightening them on what the future holds for the industry and the various services of the company.

During the training session, the management of the company enjoined Nigerians to invest in real estate (Ibeju Lekki) saying the time is now. Participants were also taught the right business approach to win clients, tap into business opportunities and different ways of using social media to grow their businesses, even as they pointed innovation, creativity as the way forward .

Lead Operations, Beaufort Homes, Abiodun Abdul, a chartered accountant and seasoned realtor, in her welcome address said, “We are the premium real estate company in Nigeria and we are organising The Horizon Series to showcase we are the authentic, genuine firm to attract responsible realtors and distinguished investors.

“This training is necessary because research has shown over the years that investors, realtors and agency consultants do not know the right company to work with. Some don’t have the right information on what to do. We decided to organise this series to bring people together to discuss different ways we can work effectively to increase the network of real estate stakeholders,”she said.

According to her, Beaufort Estate Homes offers premium products and that is why we refer to ourselves as the premium real estate company. “With our seasoned professionals handling different operations, we are going to solve the problem of housing, bring innovations, impeccable quality, technological advancement into real estate. Basically the horizon series and Beaufort Homes is trying to reduce poverty in Nigeria by providing job opportunities to realtors, marketers, builders, and administrators through the provision of genuine lands and homes to the teeming Nigerian population,” she maintained.

In the same vein, the Managing Director, Beaufort Homes, Toluwani Lotin-Ilesanmi said the company is into sales procurement, estate development and marketing. “We are customer- centric and we make each customer our priority and deliver to them on time.