A beautician, Happiness Adebayo, who prides herself as number one in Africa in the business of human hair and skincare has highlighted what it takes for a woman to be beautiful.

Adebayo who is the chief executive officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare made the declaration in a recent interview. She stated the obvious – that money is very important in bringing beautiful – but beauty to a great extent, is inborn. She said beyond that, being beautiful involves a lot more.

She said although beauty means different things to different people, it actually takes a happy woman to be beautiful.

“It takes happiness for beauty to radiate so much in you and of course, a touch of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare products,” she said with a touch of humour.

“Being really beautiful as a woman means appreciating your true self, never wanting to be someone else and having the mindset that there isn’t a better you,” she said.

“Well, we have seen several transformations that money has done; quite amazing stories. Beauty is inborn but taking proper care of oneself brings out the beauty. Therefore everyone is beautiful in their own way and money has its way of making it so pronounced,” she added.

Talking about her brand, she said, “The Glee brand is built to meet the modern day woman’s hair and skin beauty needs, transforming them into glee queens . With a token you can get the least Glee hair. With about N20 you become a yummy Glee Queen in no time. We have different ranges of hair bundles and wigs and we do total skin transformation, helping you choose the right products to glow and nourish your skin. So it’s just total hair and skin pampering and when the hair is gorgeous with a sparkling skin you rule the world

Adebayo’s life is an inspiration of some sort. She recalled she established her outfit six years ago while still in the university. She said it operated from two upscale locations in Lagos; Opebi, Ikeja, on the Mainland and Admiralty Way, Lekki, Island in Lagos.

According to her, she was born on December 25, 1993 – to an Edo woman and a Yoruba man. She’s presently expecting her third child. A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, Oyo State with BTECH degree in Food Science and Engineering, she attended Multigrace Primary School and Tunyo Comprehensive College, both in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. She grew up amongst two brothers and three sisters.

Adebayo hails from Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State and currently has close to 3,000 followers on Instagram and says she tends to promote her businesses more through the social media. She calls her teeming customers Glee Queens because of her unique touch.