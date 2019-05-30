Christy Anyanwu

March 8, 2019, would remain indelible in the hearts of two female roadside traders. It was a day love was showered on them in the spirit of Mother’s Day.

That day, Mrs Chinenye Nlemadim, CEO, Paula Beauty Range, decided to put smiles on the faces of these women: “I went on the street and found a food seller. Walking few steps I noticed another petty trader on same street. I invited them to the shop and told them I wanted them to look like other beautiful professional women they admire.

“It was all about showcasing how beautiful every woman could be. I am someone who believes that every woman is beautiful. At times, circumstances might just make it look like you are not beautiful enough, maybe because of what you are going through.

“The idea is actually to bring out the beauty in every woman like the groundnut seller on the road, the yam/plantain seller under the hot sun. We just want to bring out that beauty in her, show the world how beautiful she is, using our products

“We go through a lot rearing children, and even forget to take care of ourselves. Even appreciating yourself is the least thing you want to do. You are bothered about your kids, how to hustle to make them fine. Basically, we just want to appreciate women generally. What this means is that our customers can explore bold and daring looks with our products with the full confidence that their skin would not be damaged or put at risk in any way.”

Mrs Iyabo Ojo from Oyo State, a food vendor said: “I was invited by madam to visit her salon. I was surprised when her staffs started working on my face. At the end, I saw a beautiful me. I was excited because I never knew I am this beautiful.”

Yemi Amuloya from Ondo State sells biscuits and drinks said: “That day, after visiting the salon, everybody started calling me beautiful woman. After the make-up, my face looked very beautiful. People were admiring me and some people couldn’t but started commending my new look. When I got to my house. I slept with the make-up, I didn’t want to wash it off.”