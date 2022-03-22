By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Despite the fact that their fate hangs in the balance, female inmates at the Correctional Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, recently thrilled guests when the centre organised a beauty contest for the convicted and awaiting trial inmates.

During the contest, which was organised by the Deputy Comptroller of Corrections in charge of the facility, Lizzie Ekpendu, guests, officers and others were treated to a fanfare. There were exciting activities to make the occasion one to remember for a long time.

Ekpendu said one of the reasons for the event was to boost the confidence of the inmates. Having worked for many years in different facilities around Nigeria, she said the pageant was one out of many of her ideas to effect change in the inmates and to pass a message to them that all hope was not lost. She explained that the contest would allow them to express themselves and feel some relief. She added that it was also one of the ways of remoulding the convicted and the accused.

There was undiluted fun as the ladies tapped into the opportunity to exhibit their innate potential.

Dignitaries from churches, non-governmental organisations and other organisations converged on the premises to give the contestants moral support. There were cat calls as they marched out to display their physical endowments and intellectual prowess.

In an interview, Ekpendu said: “People like us should not make too much noise, we work so hard and serve mankind, yet are never noticed. Correctional officers like myself are hard workers.

“I humble myself as Christ Jesus did, and allow God to do the rest. People might not understand what I have done here today, but it pays to be humble. I always strive to bring about new activities, to bring about reformation and bring about happiness to my daughters who are inmates. Let us not forget, happiness and laughter are medicines.

“The world today is full of noise. This has led to a lot of impatience and confusion. Let us not judge but take time to listen that we may hear the truth before condemning.”

Ekpendu said she staged the event in order to make the inmates happy, to the glory of Christ Jesus.

“Let us learn how to listen. That is why I said in my opening speech that I look beyond the catwalk. Listening is a virtue we must imbibe and teach others to do.

“The world would be able to see that the females behind these walls are intelligent and beautiful, through the pageant,” she said.

She, therefore, urged the judges to see beyond the runway catwalk in selecting the winners. She attributed the success of the programme to teamwork and cooperation by the contestants and staff of the centre.

Ekpendu stressed that the average prison caretaker was a mother, daughter, psychologist, midwife, nurse, pastor and a total package. She pointed out that mothers were very patient people that ought to be encouraged in all ways.

“I was totally blown away by what I saw today. I want the girls to feel comfortable and know they are very beautiful souls. I am here to make them see reason to live. They are the best,” she said.

Rating the event as a unique one, she asked the world to take cognisance of the fact that the ladies were beautiful wife materials, even though they were behind bars, and could be reformed to be the best ever.

Talking about the staff contestants, Ekpendu noted that her desire was to present before the world fantastically beautiful and intelligent people caring for the inmates at the facility, taking them through reform processes with love.

Representative of the Comptroller-General of the correctional centre, Uche Nwaobi, described the event as a process of correcting the women to become better human beings.

“Keep learning, life keeps teaching; never ignore the love of one who loves you and care for you. Never judge one by the opinion of others. No one in this world is pure and perfect. One day, people who treated you bad will regret why they did so,” she said.

At the end of the contest, Miss A2 was announced Miss Corrections from a pack of other contestants, for exhibiting exceptional qualities and intelligence, while Miss C3 and Miss Aso Rock 11, emerged the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

In line with the original plan, 11 staffers also vied for the crown of Mrs. Correctional Facility. Mrs.Torty Helen emerged winner, while Mrs. Ene Oduh and Mrs. Azuh Esther emerged first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

Perhaps, the icing on the cake was the emergence of prison queen, Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, standing trial for the alleged murder of Super TV chief executive officer, Usifo Ataga.