July 21 was the birthday of the former beauty queen and high-flying event planner, Ibidunni Ighodalo. The beautiful wife of Lagos celebrity pastor, Ituah Ighodalo had marked the day quietly with her immediate family and moved on. But for the executive branch of the women’s ministry of her husband’s church, Trinity House, they feel Ibidunni is worthy of celebration and bided their time to pull an exclusive beautiful surprise birthday party in her honour. So, last Saturday morning, Pastor Ituah tricked his soft-spoken and introvert yet open wife to a ‘bogus breakfast meeting’ at the ritzy The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the boss of Elizabeth R, an upscale events planning company, she came back from a trip from Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday and had to report to her office Friday morning. All done she went back home exhausted and went straight to bed only for her husband to wake her up to inform her of a breakfast meeting the next morning. “Never…Only God can move me out of this house tomorrow so please represent both of us,” Ibidunni told her hubby. “I begged, pampered and he said okay, so I went to bed. About six this morning (Saturday) he woke me up again. ‘Haba baby, what is it I am tired’. He apologised and said the breakfast meeting was important to him…and everyone had to come with their wives and he needed me by his side. Let’s just say there was nothing Pastor didn’t use to beg me I still refused and then he said to me…. ‘Baby I have never begged you for anything for this long and I promise five minutes and we are out’. He caught me there. So off we went to Wheatbaker. We walked in and this was the breakfast meeting. A Surprise…. Anyone who knows me knows I run away from things like this but they blew mind. For me it was so thoughtful of them and I was so deeply moved that I couldn’t hold back tears. No one can understand those tears except if you have walked this journey with me,” Ibidunni, with teary face, narrated how she was tricked into the beautiful fete by her husband who obviously dotes on her.

Ibidunni and her husband remain one of the most famous couples in Lagos with fascinating love story. They have been married for over 12 years and blessed with two kids.