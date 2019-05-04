Some men know what they want in a woman and go for it without delay, while others are confused about the kind of woman they want to settle down with.

While some women believe that men are quite complicated creatures, these men have secret wish lists of emotional needs that their women don’t understand. And many are not meeting these needs in their relationships.

Yet, many men are so simplistic in their desires that few women don’t notice the fine line between their usual stoic persona and a deep sadness brought on by a lack of reciprocated interest.

But if you truly ask guys what they want in a woman, they will tell you that they are just looking for a woman who’s sweet and sensitive to their needs.

Some men told Effects the kind of women that make their hearts beat faster than a running deer.

Oluchukwu: She must not be materialistic

Yes, I want to be my woman’s knight in shining armour. I want to treat her like the princess that she is but that doesn’t give her the license to drain my pocket in the process.

My woman must allow me the luxury of treating her with romance just as every woman dreams, without having to demand them from me. I will treat her well when I feel like it.

I don’t want to be put under pressure to keep up with her friends’ boyfriends or husbands. I will be relieved that I don’t have to try so hard to make her happy. I don’t have to dedicate my whole salary to show her how much I love her.

Francis: She must be able to give me good sex

It’s not enough to keep our sex lives consistent; my woman has to keep it consistently sexy. I love women who love to give and receive pleasure. The trick is that, however when she makes love to me, she must show me that she really likes getting pleasure from me as her man. If she fakes orgasms, I will know. And that will be the end of our relationship.

Chijioke: A disciplined woman would capture my heart

I want a disciplined woman I can respect. I am an unserious as a person and I know that if I can’t get away with anything, I am likely not to go down that path. I want my woman to be my voice of reason and discipline. I would love a woman who is so disciplined that her attitude will inspire me to be a better man.

Kenechukwu: My woman must know how to cook well

I was brought up with good food. My mother was a good cook. My father found it hard to eat in restaurants while we were growing up until she died thirteen years ago. What I want from my woman is good food. She must know how to cook different local dishes that will melt my heart even when I am angry with her. Any woman that doesn’t know how to cook has failed. She has no business going into relationships not to talk of marriage. Our girls need to go back to the basics and learn the secret our mothers used for their husbands which is through good food.

Chiejina: I want a playful woman

I like a girl who laugh at my jokes, but isn’t always serious about everything. A woman who can joke about serious issues affecting us will win my heart over the one who makes trouble even over little things. I don’t like women nag and snap over little things. She will kill the love I have for her with that attitude. Laughter is very important to me. She must be able to make me laugh.

Johnson: Confidence from my woman does it for me

For me, nothing is sexier than a woman who is confident in herself. I get angry whenever a woman keeps asking questions about how she looks just to get her man’s attention.

If you are not comfortable in your own body, how can you be comfortable with me in your life? If a woman keeps meekly asking me things like: “Does this skirt make my thighs look fat?” “Do I look beautiful with this hairstyle?’’, I am pissed off.

If as my woman, you constantly need my reassurance that you are beautiful, I may start asking myself questions about your self esteem.

Timi: I can’t stand dependent women

I am currently dating a driven, focused and passionate woman. She’s so hot. As a man, I don’t want a liability for a wife. I need a woman who will be able to handle things in my absence without breaking down or being cheated. I don’t want a woman I have to reassuringly text, call or visit every five minutes. I love that my woman allows me to hang out with friends. She lets me go to the club with my boys, sometimes she comes with us too. My lady knows how to give me my space. I broke up with my ex when she started policing my every move. She’s not my mother.

Adewole: I want a woman who is intellectually challenging

There is no denying that a woman’s beautiful looks attracts a man initially. Many flings were built on physical attraction, but they don’t last long.

When couples talk and their conversations lack depth or intrigue, they often fill their time with physical activity together, but it is impossible to build a real connection or lasting relationship with someone on that alone.

Being intellectually challenging and having the ability to hold real discussions about meaningful topics, will always trump shallow beauty in the long run. I want my woman to challenge me intellectually.

Nicholas: All I need form my woman is unconditional support

Even though I want to be macho just to show I am a man, I want a soft place to fall. I want a woman who will show me support and stand by me in my life choices. Any woman who shows me support has my heart. If she takes time to listen to me after a hard day’s work, I will love her forever. Support is what makes my heart melt. I need my woman to be supportive but not suffocating.

Onuora: Romance is all I need from my wife

My girlfriend is not the romantic type and it annoys me. I have tried severally to teach her how to love me, but she waves it aside. According to her, men don’t need romance. It is reserved for women alone. She has been hurting me with her actions.

Lately, we have been fighting a lot because of this and she still doesn’t see anything wrong with her actions. I want her to call me at work, tell me she loves me, send me pictures of her in her bra and pant alone and give me racy things to think about, but she keeps insisting it is a sin before God. I am tired.

Oladele: My woman must be honest

I look out for honesty in any woman I date. If I can’t trust you, how can I ever see you as my girlfriend and eventual spouse? When my last girlfriend started acting shady, calling other men and deleting her text messages, I had to break up with her. I love women who keep things open and honest in their relationships. I don’t believe in little white lies. A lie is a lie and it puts me off. Simple issues can spiral out of control very quickly into a full-blown fight with lies and deceit.