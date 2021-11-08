Premium cosmetics brand, Beauty by AD, founded by award-winning brand influencer and beauty expert, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem marked its 5th anniversary on Sunday, November 7, 2021 amidst pomp and pageantry with panoply of style, beauty and haute couture on display.

The event took place at the company’s new location at Whiterose Mall, 16, Akintola Ajeigbe Street, Marwa, Lekki, Lagos and also doubled as the grand opening of the flagship store which was formerly located at Centigrade Mall.

Apart from the opening of the store, one of the biggest highlights of the night was the unveiling of the Face of Beauty by AD (FOBAD), beauty contest to unveil models that would be the Faces of the brand for the next one year.

Five models were finally unveiled as brand Influencers for the brand, namely; Itharmar, Yetunde, Kitan, Ashley and Adedoyin and they all bagged one year ambassadorial deals but the trio of Itharmar. Yetunde and Kitan who came first, second and third got cash prizes of 700 thousand, 500 thousand and 300 thousand respectively plus IPhone Xr, full product range from Beauty by AD, 100k shopping voucher Zeena and Zara , and spa voucher from Hush’D.

Speaking on the contest which began in 2019, Diiadem said, “Face of Beauty by AD is a platform to help young, beautiful girls to pursue a career in modelling. It is done every year and winners are being selected to represent the brand for a period of one year. Beauty by AD is a cosmetic brand that caters to the diverse makeup needs of the average woman. Our aim is to raise an army of confident women who exude poise with our products.”

The Face of Beauty By AD (FOBAD) contest was sponsored by Zeena and Zara and Hush’D Makeovers.

It was a glamourous and glitzy affair even as celebrities from the beauty, lifestyle and entertainment community graced the occasion. Notable amongst those present were Whitemoney, Nini, Kiekie, Nikemi, Eniola Badmus, Derenle and many more

Beauty by AD is a fast-growing cosmetic brand fitted to cater for every woman. The brand provides an array of products ranging from the finest setting powders for every skin tone, lip glosses, pigmented eye shadows, smooth brow pencils and beautiful highlighters to boost every woman’s confidence.

“Our vision is to develop high quality, innovative and customer-friendly products. We aim to become the first choice of end users and as well as professional users and remain top on the mind of many. We have a lot of reputable and notable clients , when it’s comes to ‘Beauty by AD’ no client is bigger than the other . All of our clients are notable and reputable to us,” says the CEO and Founder.

Beauty by AD is committed to producing an expanding variety of luxurious and unique beauty products to suit and boost the beauty of every woman.

Beauty by AD brand was launched in November 2016.

