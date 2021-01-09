When it comes to creating the next breakout beauty product, there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen. With the global beauty industry projected to reach more than $750 billion by 2026, and more than one-third of venture-backed unicorns today operate in the beauty category, Nigerians have not been left out of the loop. Oyindamola Abiona is one of the most committed, self-funded up-and-coming founders in the Nigerian beauty industry today.

She has carved out her slice of a crowded market and growing her business —even during the meltdown induced by the pandemic. Amidst all these, the beauty entrepreneur has every reason to be happy. Oyindamola, who has been in the beauty business since 2015, had her major breakthrough this year when her Honey Glow Beauty World brand was accepted and endorsed by NAFDAC and thus makes it one of the top-of-the-level products in the beauty and therapy industry. For Oyindamola —married and blessed with children— the brand she started as a passion project, driven by her personal quests to find products that worked for her skin and a desire to infuse the industry with natural, sustainable, cruelty-free alternatives, has earned the trust of the regulatory authority who recently approved production of her self-made beauty products for a large consumer market.

This endorsement, it was gathered, has momentarily set the beautiful and hardworking Oyindamola on a gay mood and by extension, the acknowlegdement of fulfillment of God’s grace over the brand she has worked so hard to nurture. Spotlight learnt that despite this feat and previous efforts that have fetched her several honours from various quarters as the Best Skincare Therapist in town, Oyindamola, a native of Ondo State but raised in Agege, Lagos, has vowed not to rest on her oars as she will continue to research more and improving her knowledge of the business until her brand becomes the best in organic products for skin care in the country.