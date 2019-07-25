Uche Henry

Entrepreneurs in the beautyand fitness industry have reiterated their commitment to collaborate with relevantn stakeholders to boost Nigeria’s economic growth and development through empowerment and support scheme for the youths.

At the second edition of the Beauty Business Summit (BBS), recently held in Lagos, the Managing Director of Allure Media Ltd, and co-founder of BBS, Mobolaji Seriki, said the beauty industry has impacted significantly on Nigeria’s economy going by the number of persons so far empowered and self- employed in productive ventures of the sector.

Seriki said the event which saw the interface of top beauty entrepreneurs and executives confirmed that much still needed to be done in order to maximise the potential of persons engaged in the craft which can only be achieved through learning, development and research as well as support from government in empowering unemployed persons.

According to him, the summit gave birth to the Beauty Business Club (BBC), a social organisation that will strive to pool resources to support startups and improve existing beauty businesses in Nigeria and ultimately Africa. “Through this initiative, the Beauty Business Summit hopes to cover the beauty entrepreneur’s journey thereby developing beauty businesses that will put Africa on the global map.”

Also speaking on the event, Chairman, Marvel Natural Products Plc, Adeolu Akinyemi, said that the Beauty Business Club is poised to address critical issues concerning the nation’s beauty business ecosystem.

Adrinola Oloruntoye, a digital architect, Verraki Patrners, stressed the need to use data consistently for businesses to stand a chance in the 21st century, adding that such is vital for business success.

According to the Managing Director, Nitro 121, Lampe Omoyele, stressed the need for in -depth understanding of customers needs. “This sector has the potential to provide the lion share of the jobs badly needed to power the economy, it is time to do it properly.”