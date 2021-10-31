By Christy Anyanwu

Gone are the days when dread lovers were called names in the society. Having your hair in dreads is fast becoming a fashion statement between males and females. At the onset, only entertainers got bitten by this fashion bug.

The craze for dreadlocks is finding expression among different professionals. To look good and responsible in your dreads you really have to give it adequate attention. It requires a lot of commitment, time and funds to maintain.

You need to visit salons that are experts in handling dreads. Please note that not all salons know what it takes to properly maintain natural dreadlocks. Make sure they have the right hair ingredients to make your hair full, bouncy and attractive.

