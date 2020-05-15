Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Miss George Georgina Nnena, the reigning Miss ECOWAS Nigeria, recently donated foodstuff to orphanages and street beggars in Nsukka, Enugu State.

She was crowned winner of the 2019 edition of Miss ECOWAS Nigeria pageant in October last year in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after she defeated 17 other contestants from other states. The 300 Level student of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, said she was inspired to make the donations by the seeming apathy of government towards the needy. She regretted that society had few plans for the vulnerable like beggars and orphans.

“I am doing this because that is where I see a huge problem in our society. These people need to have a sense of belonging,” she said.

She also expressed concerns that youths were not getting good education: “When one is not educated, one can hardly know what is wrong and what is right. One can hardly value life. This leads to youths taking the law into their hands. This can lead to insurgency. Again, lack of skills acquisition is a very big problem in our society. If our youths should be made to acquire skills and use those skills, we will go far in stemming the tide of youth restiveness.”

She said she also had programmes for girls, even as she lamented the fate of the girl-child in today’s society.

“In recent times, there have been rising cases of child abuse, maltreatment and brutalisation of our girl children either by their parents or by those who took them in as maids. In our society today, the girl child is regarded as a second class citizen. However, if there is any person that needs our utmost care, it is our girl child. Any well-trained child in a society is a very big asset to that society. We need to train our girl children very well for the betterment of our society.”

The 21-year-old, who hails from Ohodo in Igbo- Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, said she had already started the programme in a small way.

“I have started my sensitisation programme. Recently, I took the campaign to the major streets in Nsukka. I have visited some motherless babies’ homes in Nsukka Local Government Area. I have also visited some private schools in my local government area. I have talked to them to shun any violent activity that will affect their future. By and large, I need the cooperation of government in effective implementation of this programme. I have spoken to the immediate past chairman of my local government, Mr. Malachy Agbo. We had far-reaching discussions, which I believe will surely yield positive results towards giving the youths and girls in partiular a voice in our society.

“If I have the opportunity to meet with the Enugu State governor, I will unveil my youth and girl child programmes to him. I know his government is trying in this aspect, but a lot still needs to be done. And I have some suggestions on how to tackle the problems confronting youths and the girl child in our society.”

She has a word of advice for youths: “Our youths should engage themselves in any legal thing or the other. Avoid being idle. Run away from restiveness and social vices. Most importantly, believe in yourself and work hard.”