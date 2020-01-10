Rita Okoye

Ex-Miss Earth Nigeria, Queen Okpala Maristella Chidiogo has relaunched her pet project tagged: Pick That Plastic And Stay In School, to help save the environment.

According to the Queen who was Miss Earth 2018, the goal of the project is to support school kids and sensitise them on proper waste management and recycling.

Chidiogo revealed that she decided to relaunch the pet project she started during her reign because recycling used plastics is of great benefit to the environment.

“The inspiration to continue the project came from learning a lot about recycling benefits and how other countries practice good waste management and recycling. So, the urge to see my country in a better state regarding recycling plastics pushed me to continue this project.

“Ignorance is playing a huge role in environmental degradation which is why I am targeting children and youths with the #wastetowealth for a cleaner Nigeria. I want Nigerian citizens and the general public to know that recycling pays and that is why I am targeting children,” she added.

During her first outing after handing over to the 2019 Queen, Chidiogu donated school bags, exercise books, recycle bins and also paid the school fees of 20 kids.