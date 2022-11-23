Argentina great, Lionel Messi on Tuesday became the fifth player to score at four different World Cups.

Messi opened his fifth World Cup tournament by way of a penalty in the 10th minute. The Paris Saint-Germain star scored Argentina’s lone goal of the match. However, the Argentines suffered a shock 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also scored in three previous World Cups tournaments, in Germany (2006), Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).

He joins an elite club of footballers who have achieved the feat, following Brazil’s Pelé, the German pair of Uwe Steeler and Miroslav Klose, and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.