Title: Business Intelligence Cookbook

Author: Ayodeji Ebadan

Published by: Printdoctor, Lagos

Number of Pages: 192

Year of Published: 2020

Book reviewer: Damiete Braide

Many potential entrepreneurs are cowed by the fear of taking that big leap into turning their big idea into a success story. The right ingredients for building innovative and sustainable businesses is essential to achieving that business goal and this is what Ayodeji Ebadan brings to the fore in his business intelligence cookbook.

The Business Intelligence cookbook brings together in one book, concepts, tips and principles any entrepreneur at any level or scale can utilise to build innovative and sustainable businesses.

In this book, there are six major sub topics to explore : Rules of Innovation – How to activate your inner eye to see and leverage difference to excel. Purpose of innovation include: To make profit, Gain market share, Guarantee business longevity.

Rules of work – Develop the right ethics to produce the results you desire. Five senior management and executive level in Multinational companies professionals from Nigeria and Europe share their top 3 to 5

tips on work that produces results Sales: The Numbers Game – Don’t joke with the numbers, your money depends on it . How many units do you need to sell to break even? Tie your lifestyle desires to sales targets.

The author harps on modern tools and techniques to generate sales. He highlights what it takes to take the big leap and factors that can guarantee good success or mar it. This can be determined by the four important questions raised in the book.

Rules of Execution – How about increasing your chances of succeeding and lowering your risk of failure on your ideas and projects? Every idea looks like a success till you execute it and this is why many people have a long trail of failed projects. This section shows unbelievably easy steps you can follow to guarantee success in any endeavour in order to save time, money and energy.

Ebadan hold the customer in high esteem and therefore gives a customer Service Hack. Get them, pamper them, keep them or Pack Up! is his mantra.

“ A lot of times people misconstrue customer care or service to mean a department that helps organizations pack their sh*t and placate angry customers, making the other sections lax believing they would not have to interface with disappointed customers. There is nothing more false than this”, he admits. While some companies get away with this due to their size and ability to drag in other innocent people, they do not last. Worse still, small companies with this mentality in their ranks will be kicked out of business in no time.

Customer care starts from when you conceive the idea of the company, even before your first client. You must determine what the customer experience would be like from the first exposure to your brand or product up until when sales is closed and even afterwards Ebadan, a multiple award winning entrepreneur of and founder Print Doctor Africa an innovative publishing tech company offers assurance to intending entrepreneurs and those still struggling to break even.

With his well laid out tips and hacks , the cook book has resources that can be tapped to harness success .

He has pooled 14 years of combined experience in corporate and business environment where he led performance improvement teams that saved more than three hundred million Naira (over $750,000) in 2 years.

Ebadan’s cook book teaches and gives wings to that businesses that requires a take off . It is recommended for startups , for all who desire success to make blue oceans of their venture. It is the perfect handy book that means business.