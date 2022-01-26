Management of BEDC Electricity Plc. (BEDC) has commended Illah community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State for its role in the arrest of electricity vandals.

The management said the power sector has been the most hit in a devastating manner and the effect of vandalism cannot be over emphasised as residential customers, industries, small and medium scale businesses are being starved of power as a result of the activities of vandals.

Anti-cult group of Illah had assisted BEDC in apprehending vandals who vandalised transformers in the community.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Present at appreciation ceremony organised to honour the members of the anti-cult group who caught the vandals and handed them over to the police for prosecution at the Ogbeleani Palace are BEDC management teamm led by the Head, Community Relations, Simple Ugherakpoteni and members of the Asaba business unit technical team while the community was represented by Obi Sylvester Jugai, the Ogbelani of Illah, Chairman, Illah Electricity Committee, George Ofuokwu, the Odogwu of Illah, Secretary to Ogbelani and Illah Electricity Committee, Eddy Ojidoh, members of the anti-cult group and community youth leaders

Ugherakpoteni, who spoke on behalf of Managing director/chief executive officer, Funke Osibodu, commended the community for its vigilance over BEDC network, saying vandalism of electricity distribution network and other forms of electrical thefts are serious threats to power sector sustainability and economic growth, insisting that increasing vandalism will force the company to spend money meant to improve electricity infrastructure to repair or replace damaged and stolen installations.