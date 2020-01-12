The management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has connected Oke-Irhue, an agrarian community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, to the national grid for the first time since its existence.

This was in furtherance of its mandate of ensuring power availability in communities across its franchise states, which were without power supply for a long period or yet to be connected to the national grid.

The distribution company (DISCO) which made this known in a statement said that the connection of Oke-Irhue to the national grid was to demonstrate its resolve to partner with communities without electricity supply in addressing their power outage challenge after they have fulfilled all necessary preconditions for energisation.

“We the entire people of Oke-Irhue are happy that 15 months after the community’s General Assembly worldwide took up the challenge and struggle to light up our community, God finally answered our prayers during this special season of Christmas by granting our village the opportunity to be linked to the national electricity grid, a project which has been ongoing since 2002,” the President, OCGA National Assembly, CP Douglas Agbonleni (rtd), said.

BEDC’s energising the community recently put to an end the travails of members of the community who over the years had relied solely on generators as source of power.

Agbonleni, therefore, commended members of the community, the electricity committee for their patience, commitment and cooperation in ensuring that the energisation project became a reality just as he urged them to guide “this noble project jealously against the activities of vandals.”

He also thanked the Federal Government and the entire community members, including those in the Diaspora for the actualization of the project, which he said started through the Rural Electrification project (REA) initiated since 2002.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government through the Rural Electrification Agency embarked on the electrification of the community long before the privatization of the power sector with the provision of two 300KVA distribution transformers.

BEDC, however, took over the project and carried out enumeration, line rehabilitation/maintenance and also the subsequent metering of customers through its Meter Asset Providers (MAP) scheme.

XXX