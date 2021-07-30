BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has decried rising cases of vandalism across its franchise zone stressing that aside being an economic crime, it is an act of sabotage against the good purpose and intents of the company. It therefore canvassed that vandalism should attract tougher laws to be enforced to protect public property, especially electricity infrastructure.

This information was made available by the company in a press statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr Adekunle Tayo, who appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and security conscious on the activities of some criminal elements in the society whose aim is to make life unbearable for them through their nefarious acts.

According to BEDC, the power sector has been the most hit in the most devastating manner and the effect of vandalism cannot be over emphasized as residential customers, industries, small and medium scale businesses are being starved of power as a result of the activities of vandals.

‘’The recent surge in cases of vandalism within our franchise area calls for greater attention. More worrisome is the fact that these miscreants are continuously innovating new ideas to perpetrate their acts. We see the recent vandalism of 14 spans of electricity conductors in Ilu-titun, Southern Ondo state, on a line currently being rehabilitated by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) as very disturbing.

