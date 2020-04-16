As a demonstration of its sensitivity to residents of its franchise states who are on lockdown over the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, BEDC Electricity Plc. (BEDC) has increased power availability to several customers in some locations, even at it has commenced the process of boosting the present grid power with additional power supply source through embedded generation.

BEDC assured customers that it shall continue to do its best to provide quality service across all its touch points by improving the availability of electricity supply to cushion the inconveniences on its esteemed customers whilst ensuring the safety of its workers. In the latest move which began last week, the company has tacitly suspended the rotational load management schedule for power supply to some of customers.

BEDC explained that the increase “will be in force for now till the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown ebbs away, adding that however the increase could only be affected by technical faults or other untoward circumstances in the power value chain, but stressed that it will strive to rectify faults as quickly as possible.

“Customers are, therefore, advised to manage their energy consumption at this critical period to avoid accumulating huge bills that may be difficult to pay and appeal to them to continue to pay their bills using their various non-contact channels…”