BEDC Electricity Plc as part of its philanthropic gesture to continually empower and impact lives within its franchise areas has awarded scholarship covering full tuition fees, monthly upkeep allowance and presented a Braille keyboard, laptop and a recording device to Mr. Israel Ojo Temitope, a visually impaired Higher National Diploma 1 Mass Communication student of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo state.

The presentation which had in attendance the BEDC CSR team led by the Chief State Head (BEDC), Ondo and Ekiti states, Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi, Deputy Rector, Academic, Mr. Adegun Olorunwa, Dean of Student Affairs, staff and students of the institution was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at supporting the visually impaired student develop skills, improve his educational status and gain independence especially in reading and writing, to enable him get sound education.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Owo, Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi said that aside the primary responsibility of distributing electricity services to its customers across its coverage areas, BEDC sees the CSR initiative as a veritable tool through which the society can be impacted positively and made a better place for everyone to live in.

According to her, the donation was aimed at restoring hope, providing adequate learning tools that are suited for the student’s special needs, preparing him for easy integration into the society as the company is doing everything possible to help him achieve his educational goals in order to assist him become a better person in life rather than a burden to himself and the society.

‘’The donation we are witnessing today is a culmination of several behind the scene actions that have taken place since when we made formal contact with Israel Ojo Temitope and confirmed that he is indeed a genuine student of this institution of learning. As of today, BEDC has already paid his tuition fees for this current academic session and also credited his account with monetary support that would be enough to cover his feeding and other pressing needs in school,” labiyi said.

The Chief State Head, further reaffirmed the company’s position to be responsible for the recipient’s tuition fees and monthly upkeep allowance till he graduates from his course of study in the school.

