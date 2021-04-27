BEDC Electricity Plc has said it is collaborating with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) on the development of an End-to-End Power generation and distribution as part of an effort to boost power supply to customers within its franchise coverage.

According to statement released by the BEDC in Benin at the weekend, both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the April 21, 2020. The agreement will see BEDC Electricity Plc partner with NDPHC and others to identify and prioritise critical projects to increase power supply, while improving on the technical and commercial environment.

The focus of the agreement will be power supply to certain areas as well as upgrading of all critical distribution infrastructure, the statement said.

Commenting on the agreement, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of BEDC Electricity, said the company is “Proud to partner with an organisation of high repute like NDPHC. There is an alignment in our objectives to drive positive change in Nigeria’s power industry, so this partnership is a good fit and we look forward to positive outcomes in the near future.”